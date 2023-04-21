Watch CBS News
Local News

Indigenous woman found safe after being reported missing in Lakewood

By Jack Lowenstein

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Bureau of investigation confirmed on Friday morning 23-year-old indigenous woman Arianna Danielle Blue of Lakewood was found safe after being reported missing. This comes after she had last been seen on April 5. 

On Thursday, CBI activated a Missing Indigenous Persons Alert for Blue, and investigators believed she was in the company of her father. 

There was no information for Blue or her father, other than she was safely located, and the alert had been deactivated.

RELATED: Indigenous woman reported missing out of Lakewood, suspect sought

Jack Lowenstein

Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and assignment desk editor with CBS4 News.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 7:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.