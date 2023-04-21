Indigenous woman found safe after being reported missing in Lakewood

Colorado Bureau of investigation confirmed on Friday morning 23-year-old indigenous woman Arianna Danielle Blue of Lakewood was found safe after being reported missing. This comes after she had last been seen on April 5.

On Thursday, CBI activated a Missing Indigenous Persons Alert for Blue, and investigators believed she was in the company of her father.

There was no information for Blue or her father, other than she was safely located, and the alert had been deactivated.

