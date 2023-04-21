Watch CBS News
Local News

Indigenous woman reported missing out of Lakewood, suspect sought

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

An indigenous woman was publicly reported missing Thursday night, Lakewood police say, but last seen on April 5.

Arianna Danielle Blue, 23, is thought to be with her father Daniel Ray Blue, 46. Police say the two are possibly traveling in a 2005 maroon Ford Explorer that has a broken out rear windshield and a dent on the rear bumper with Minnesota license plate number HKR505.

Arianna is 5'4'' and about 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, red butterfly tattoos on her left hand and wrist, flower tattoos on both collarbones and "Blessed" on her right wrist and is in the Dakota tribe.

Daniel is 5'11'', 176 pounds and also has brown hair and brown eyes.

arianna-blue-cbi.png
Colorado Bureau of Investigation
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 9:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.