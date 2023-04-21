Indigenous woman reported missing out of Lakewood, suspect sought

An indigenous woman was publicly reported missing Thursday night, Lakewood police say, but last seen on April 5.

Arianna Danielle Blue, 23, is thought to be with her father Daniel Ray Blue, 46. Police say the two are possibly traveling in a 2005 maroon Ford Explorer that has a broken out rear windshield and a dent on the rear bumper with Minnesota license plate number HKR505.

Arianna is 5'4'' and about 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, red butterfly tattoos on her left hand and wrist, flower tattoos on both collarbones and "Blessed" on her right wrist and is in the Dakota tribe.

Daniel is 5'11'', 176 pounds and also has brown hair and brown eyes.