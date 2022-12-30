Dr. Dave Hnida shares advice on hangovers, just in time for New Year's

When you think about it, hangovers have probably been around since humans discovered alcohol. And for just as long, people have been searching for the magic potion or concoction that will get you to the quickest exit off the hangover highway.



Getty Images Plus



The bad news: time has produced no cure. But that doesn't mean we haven't stop searching for the holy grail to alcohol agony. Just last year, Americans spent more than ONE BILLION dollars on supposed cures and preventatives to head off the misery. That's a lot of dough to spend on a big nothing-burger.

So what can you do to ease your pain?

First, take a look at the reasons you might be a candidate to star in the next "Hangover" movie after a night with the bottle.

A hangover is medically acute alcohol withdrawal. Lots of ETOH, then stop, and your body pays the price.

First is dehydration. When you drink, your kidneys go into overdrive, producing urine at four times the normal rate.

Second is hypoglycemia. Too much alcohol can cause you blood sugar to bottom out.

Next is sleep deprivation. Even though you fall asleep more quickly after a few drinks, the quality of that sleep is poor ... you don't go through the sleep cycles normally.

And finally, that alcohol has essentially poisoned you. As you metabolize it, alcohol transforms into acetaldehyde... technically a clear, odorless poison that causes things such as nausea, rapid heart rate, anxiety and a jackhammer headache.

Photo taken in Zermatt, Switzerland Ingus Kruklitis / EyeEm / Getty Images Plus

Here are some do's and some maybe do not do's:

1. Don't pre-treat with ibuprofen or acetaminophen. Alcohol and ibuprofen combos can burn a hole in your stomach; acetaminophen and alcohol together can damage your liver.

2. Don't believe beer before liquor-never sicker (or vice versa). Booze is booze, no matter the order.

3. Don't think coffee will save you. It will make you a wide awake drunk -- same with energy drinks.

4. Don't drink on an empty stomach. That'll speed up alcohol absorption and up the risk of a hangover.

5. Don't spend your hard earned dollars on vitamin compounds and other "cures." Research grades most of these products as an "F" when it comes to "cure."

Now for a few things that might help:

1. Drink a lot ... of water. Next day maybe some Gatorade or a similar beverage if you've been throwing up.

2. Choose clear over darker alcoholic beverages. Things like bourbon, red wine and so forth contain congeners --which gives the dark color -- and places an added burden on the liver and other organs.

3. Do have something to eat. Best choices include carbs like toast and juice. Yogurt can be a good and easy to digest choice. And because of certain amino acids found in eggs, a couple of scrambled might be a good solid to choose.

Good luck, be smart and be safe. I wish there was a surefire guarantee. But then again, if you really feel miserable, I'm sure you'll be vowing to never, ever drink again. (And good luck with sticking to that promise).