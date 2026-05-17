A-basin finally calls it: Colorado's brutal ski season comes to an end

After multiple surprise extensions and a few late season snowstorms, Colorado's long and difficult ski season has officially come to a close. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area finally closed the season out on Sunday; the last major resort still spinning lifts in the state. Even with snow falling on closing day, the mountain says this time really is the end.

Skiers and snowboarders packed the mountain one last time after the resort repeatedly pushed back its closing date thanks to late spring snow. The local's mountain originally announced a May 3 closing date, then extended it to March 10, and then again to May 17.

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"Dude, it's unreal," rider Malcolm Smack said. "Closing weekend, three weekends in a row. Just happy to be out here."

"There's no more tricks left up our sleeves," Arapahoe Basin Communication Manager Shayna Silverman added. "Things are melting out pretty quick and it looks like Mother Nature has actually deemed it our time."

This winter was one of the leanest snow years many longtime skiers can remember, dating back to the legendarily dry 1980-81 season. Most Colorado resorts reported receiving only around 40% to 60% of their normal snowfall totals.

"Yeah, it's so wild," Smack said. "In years past, the whole mountain would be open right now. It's crazy."

Riders Ivan Casillas and Anthony Aguirre summed up the season simply.

"It's been rough," Aguirre said.

Still, skiers found ways to adapt and refused to let the weather dampen their spirits.

"When the snow is bad, and you have to get better and go out and have fun, you don't need good snow to have fun," skier Tommy Nagel said.

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Tessa Johnson, riding along Nagel, said she had barely seen snowfall while skiing this season until closing weekend, "But I'm here for it!"

Despite the conditions, A Basin says it is proud to have stayed open as long as it did, citing impressive work by its snowmaking and grooming team.

"We were able to extend this far not only because of some later unsettled weather in April, late April and early May, but also the hard work of our mountain ops team all season long," Silverman said. "So, they did a ton of what we like to call passive tweaking, right? Which is a ton of grooming work. It's a ton of snow fences, and it's really just smart ways to use the mountains. So huge thank you to our mountain ops team."

"Our philosophy is that we will ski and ride as long as Mother Nature allows," Silverman said. "And even in a weird snow year, that is no different."

A Basin is known for having Colorado's longest ski season, typically operating from October into June. This year, warm temperatures and historically low snowpack made that impossible. You won't hear Abasin say more than that it's a weird year, similar to other resorts avoiding outright addressing the record-breaking low snow totals in Colorado.

"I do not think that this was a bad year," Silverman said. "Any time you're out skiing, it's pretty hard to complain."

Even with thin coverage, muddy parking lots, and melting runs, the mood on closing day stayed upbeat, as it does every year.

"Everyone is just having a good time, just trying to get that last turn," Aguirre said.

For many on the mountain, the rough conditions almost made the final turns feel more meaningful.

"I hear it's the first since 1980 that it's been this bad," skier Tommy Nagel said. "So, if it's another 45 years until the next time it is this bad, oh well. Who cares?"