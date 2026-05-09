Colorado's A-Basin Ski Area extends season after recent snowfall

Thanks to the significant snowfall in Colorado's mountains this week, Arapahoe Basin has announced it will be extending the ski season.

The snowstorm totals from Tuesday and Wednesday ranged from a few inches in some places to over two feet in others. A-Basin said it received 9 inches of snow during the storm.

In a post on social media, the ski area said it will be closed from May 11-14, but it will reopen again from May 15-17.

"WHY? HOW?? Recent storms and our high elevation, in conjunction with our teams' hard work all season long, are keeping us running for yet another weekend. This is what The Basin does; we read our mountain and its needs, and we adjust our operation accordingly," the ski area said.

A-Basin and Ikon Passes still apply, and $39 lift tickets will be available for the closing weekend.