Colorado ski season winds down as Copper closes and A Basin extends for one final weekend

As the Colorado ski season comes to a close, a pair of high country resorts are still squeezing in some final turns.

Copper Mountain officially wrapped up its season on May 3, while Arapahoe Basin is now pushing ahead with one last extended weekend after a late-season snowstorm dropped more than a foot of fresh powder. But making it into May was no small accomplishment this year.

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"Our crews have been rocking it with snowmaking," said Copper Mountain's Molly Gladt. "We've also been moving snow from closed trails onto open ones to keep terrain going as long as possible."

Glandt said Copper benefited from its north-facing slopes, which hold snow longer, and even reused snow from its terrain park and superpipe to extend the season and build up summer opportunities like the on-mountain glacier.

"If we can extend, we were going to do it, and we were able to do it," Gladt said proudly.

She described the season simply as "an interesting year," with conditions changing week to week, while skiers and riders had a harsher take on it.

"Snowless, but still really good," said local snowboarder James Beinhart. "I always have a good time snowboarding."

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He mentioned he lives in Breckenridge and has struggled to find optimal conditions in Summit County all season, but if you really love the sport, you will find a way to enjoy even bare years like this one.

"The weather's great right now," skier Bryan Fernando said, laughing. "Better now than December!"

On Thursday, fresh flakes fell on Copper Mountain, adding rare powder opportunities for visitors who might be experiencing it for the first time this season.

At Arapahoe Basin, a fresh round of snow helped extend the season beyond its original closing date. The resort will reopen May 8 through May 10 for a final weekend, with lift tickets, live music, and one last chance to hit the slopes. Terrain will be limited, and no beginner terrain will be available.

Overall, this winter will likely be remembered for its lack of snow and the efforts from ski resorts to keep mountains open.

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"Just rolling with the punches every week and trying to make it work," Gladt said. "Crews have just been rocking it with snowmaking."

As for next season, who knows?

"Some people think a bad year will mean a good year next year," Beinhart said. "But it's just the luck of the draw."