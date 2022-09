A few more days of intense heat

A few more days of intense heat

A few more days of intense heat

A new daily record high for Denver. We hit 98 degrees, breaking the record of 97. We expect to break daily record highs tomorrow and Thursday as well. @ashtoncb4 @davecbs4 @chriscbs4 #cowx #4wx pic.twitter.com/DhB5xZg9GM — Lauren Whitney (@LaurenCBS4) September 6, 2022

This week's intense heat wave also brought a new daily record high for Denver. The city hit 98 degrees, breaking the record of 97, on Tuesday afternoon.

First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney also said she expected to break daily record highs tomorrow and Thursday as well.