3 arrested in deadly shooting of 16-year-old Colorado girl

Aurora police have arrested three suspects in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old teenage girl. The home invasion and shooting happened early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in west Aurora.

When officers arrived at the apartment in the 10600 block of East Jewell Avenue just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, they found Audrina Arrington suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She died after being taken to the hospital.

Police arrested April Chevon Collingwood, 44, of Aurora, on Wednesday on charges of complicity to commit second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and attempted aggravated robbery.

On Thursday, the Aurora Police Department fugitive unit, with the assistance of the Denver Police Metro SWAT Team, arrested a second suspect, Cooper Miller, 35, of Aurora, on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and attempted aggravated robbery.

Friday morning, Aurora police patrol officers, the fugitive unit and SWAT Team arrested a third suspect, David Gunion, 51, of Aurora. He also faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and attempted aggravated robbery.

According to investigators, two men with weapons entered the apartment which was occupied by four residents. Police said there was a struggle and multiple shots were fired. One of the shots struck Audrina, fatally wounding her.

Authorities said Audrina wasn't involved in the struggle when she was struck by the gunfire.

Detectives said during the investigation they determined that Miller and Gunion were the suspects who entered the apartment. They then obtained evidence of Cottington's involvement, which detectives said included planning and recruiting Miller and Gunion to carry out the crime.

Collingwood appeared in Arapahoe District Court for an advisement hearing on Thursday. Formal charges against Miller and Gunion will be filed by the Arapahoe District Attorney's Office.

Aurora police said none of the three suspects have any sort of gang affiliation.

Additional Information from the Aurora Police Department:

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.