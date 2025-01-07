16-year-old victim of fatal Colorado apartment shooting described as an "incredible friend"

Members of a community in the Colorado city of Aurora are heartbroken after a 16-year-old girl was fatally shot during an apparent home invasion. It happened before just daybreak on Tuesday inside an apartment near Havana Street and East Jewell Avenue.

CBS

The suspects ran off after the shooting and as of late Tuesday night they hadn't been captured. The victim died after being taken to the hospital.

People close to the victim say the teenager's name is Audrina, and that she left a mark on everyone she met.

Her uncle said he was working hard to graduate early from high school.

After the shooting a friend of her's named Layiah described Audrina as kind and compassionate, saying: "She isn't the type you come across more than once. She's the most incredible friend that would go unspeakable lengths just to prove her love and loyalty for you."

"She's the type of friend that would risk anything and everything just to stay by your side," Layiah said. "She's so strong. The universe did her dirty countless times, yet she kept going with a heart filled of compassion, empathy and kindness. Audrina is the most genuine kindhearted and empathetic girl I've ever met and anyone who knows her would agree."

A man named Christopher who lives close to where the crime happened is among those who are hoping police will be able to solve the crime. He says he woke up Tuesday to the sound of a gunshot, then he looked outside and saw two people leave the apartment.

"The sun wasn't up yet and they were just running," he said, referring to the suspects police are now looking for.

The only description so far of the suspects is that they were wearing light brown heavy winter coats.

Investigators are still looking for a motive. At this time, Aurora police say they have no reason to believe the incident is tied to Venezuelan gang activity. They haven't determined what relationship there might have been between the suspects and the person or people who were inside the unit.

Police haven't clarified who else was inside the apartment during the reported home invasion. They said there was a fight of some sort before the shot or shots were fired.

Anyone with any information that they think might help police with their investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers or the Aurora Police Department.