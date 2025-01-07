Teenage girl shot and killed in reported home invasion in Denver metro area

Police in Aurora rushed to a reported home invasion and shooting early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex. Officers responded about 6:15 a.m. to one of the apartments located in the 10600 block of East Jewell Avenue in west Aurora.

Aurora police investigated a reported home invasion and shooting at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning. CBS

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old girl with an apparent gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

The victim has not been identified. What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated.

Two male suspects entered the apartment when several people were already inside, Aurora Police Capt. Marc Paolino said at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators didn't have any other description of the suspects and didn't yet know if anything was taken from the apartment.

"A physical struggle ensued and multiple shots were fired, which resulted in the shooting of the 16-year-old," he said. "While we're still trying to figure out what exactly occurred this morning, I don't want us to lose sight that a 16-year-old girl lost her life and that is a terrible, terrible tragedy and our prayers and thoughts are with the family on this terrible day."

Aurora police officials provide an update on the deadly home invasion-turned-shooting on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. CBS

Paolino said investigators are still working to determine if the victim or anyone else inside the apartment knew the suspects and if the suspects were let in or forced their way into the apartment, but he said "we believe they were not welcome."

When asked by a reporter if investigators believe the shooting was gang-related or in any way tied to Tren De Aragua, a criminal gang from Venezuela that's been the subject of local and national headlines in recent months that also goes by "TdA," Paolino said he did not think there was.

"We have no reason to believe at this point that this is TdA-related," he said. "This area is like any other area in Aurora. It has calls for service sometimes, but it's just people living, going about their day-to-day lives, and trying to do their best."

Paolino did not yet know if the girl's parents were home at the time of the shooting. No one else was injured in the shooting, he said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.