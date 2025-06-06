Watch CBS News
16th Street Mall Ride in downtown Denver gets a new name

Jesse Sarles
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Denver's 16th Street Mall Ride shuttle gets a new name
Denver's 16th Street Mall Ride shuttle gets a new name 00:25

The free shuttle buses that run up and down Denver's 16th Street are getting a new name.  

16th-street.jpg
RTD

It's now the 16th Street FreeRide.

The Regional Transportation District sent photos of what the rebranded buses look like.

They say they are changing the name to match the new branding for 16th Street. Last month Denver city leaders announced that they are dropping the "Mall" from 16th Street after completing major renovations.

While the shuttles have a new name, nothing else is changing. They will still be free to ride on and will be available seven days a week.

