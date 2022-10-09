1 dead, several others hurt in hit & run in Jeffco early Sunday morning

1 dead, several others hurt in hit & run in Jefferson County

1 dead, several others hurt in hit & run in Jefferson County

1 dead, several others hurt in hit & run in Jefferson County

One person was killed and several others hurt in a hit-and-run in Jefferson County early Sunday morning. Three suspects were taken into custody.

CBS

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, it began with an altercation between two groups outside the Rock Rest Lodge Bar & Grill. Bouncers separated the two groups and led one toward the back of the restaurant where they were standing either on or next to Mt. Vernon Road.

Three males from the other group got into their white Chevy truck, backed out of the parking space and apparently drove into the other group that was standing on Mt. Vernon Road.

CBS

That truck was found stopped at 10th and Mt. Vernon Road. Three suspects were taken into custody.

One person was declared dead at the scene and four others were rushed to the hospital. Three people had minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital.

CBS

"Our investigators are speaking to victims and to witnesses this morning," said Jeffco Sheriff spokesperson Jenny Fulton. "I've been here six years and we've never had anything like this."



CBS

Rock Rest Lodge posted on its Facebook page that it will be closed on Sunday.