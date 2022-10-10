Ruben Marquez, accused in deadly hit & run outside Golden bar, appears in court along with 1 other suspect

Two men accused in a deadly hit and run at bar in Golden over the weekend appeared in court on Monday morning. The suspected driver -- Ruben Marquez -- is being held without bond.

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office say the incident started as a fight between groups at the

Rock Rest Lodge Bar & Grill on Mount Vernon Road. Restaurant staff separated the groups and led one away. They were standing either on or next to the road. Investigators say three men got into a Chevy Silverado and apparently intentionally drove into that group, striking at least eight people.

A person who lives in the area who witnessed the commotion told CBS News Colorado that the "truck started hitting everybody." Another person said "everybody was screaming (including) the brother of the guy who died."

Investigators say Marquez, 29, was driving the pickup and struck at least eight people, including restaurant employees. The person who was killed hasn't been identified. Four others had to be taken to the hospital and several others sustained minor injuries.

Marquez faces charges of first degree murder and five counts of assault. He is being held without bond.

Ernesto Avila, 25, owns the truck and was in it. He faces charges of accessory to first degree murder. He is being held on a $250,000 bond. That truck was stopped a short distance from the bar.

