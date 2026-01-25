Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Chicago as snow keeps piling up

Snow continued to fall and pile up throughout the Chicago area Sunday morning, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect.

Within the CBS Chicago viewing area, a Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for Cook, Lake, DuPage, Will, Kendall, Grundy, and Kankakee counties until 6 p.m., for Jasper and Newton counties in Indiana until 9 p.m., and for Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties in Indiana until midnight.

For the most part, the snow remains widespread Sunday morning before the accumulating snow starts to taper off in the afternoon, wrapping up about 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. But lake-enhanced snowfall may continue into the afternoon and evening.

We are still on track to receive a few inches of snowfall accumulations from this system with the higher totals still favoring areas south and east of I-88.

A total of 2 to 4 inches of snow had already fallen in some areas as of 6 a.m. Sunday. New snow totals were expected after sunrise.

A total of 1.7 inches of snow was expected to fall altogether at O'Hare International Airport, 2.4 inches at Midway International Airport, and 3 to 5 inches in Porter and LaPorte counties in Northwest Indiana.

Snow plows and salt spreaders were out throughout the Chicago area early Sunday morning with the snow falling, working on all corners of the city to keep the streets safe.

The salt spreaders always start with major streets, DuSable Lake Shore Drive, bridges, and overpasses first, and then they get to side streets.

Drivers were advised to be careful in the snow, as there were problems on area roadways. On the Dan Ryan Expressway, a semi-trailer truck jackknifed near 31st Street.

Illinois State Police were not immediately available with information on whether anyone was hurt.

O'Hare International Airport was also among the airports across the country impacted by the winter storms this weekend.

Flight Aware reported 4,600 flights canceled nationwide on Saturday, and the number of cancellations was already climbing early Sunday morning.

So far in Chicago, a total of 524 flights had been canceled at O'Hare as of 6:30 a.m., and 86 had been canceled at Midway International Airport.

<h2>Cold temperatures, wind chills also a concern in Chicago</h2>

Meanwhile, in addition to the snow, cold weather remains a concern in the Chicago area. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for the Chicago area from midnight Sunday night to noon Monday, with the overnight low falling to -2 and wind chills as low as -20 to -25 expected.

Such conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

If your heat just isn't cutting it, there are dozens of warming centers open in Chicago. The Garfield Community Center at 10 S. Kedzie Ave. on Chicago's West Side is open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Chicago public libraries and park district field houses are open during normal hours, and Chicago police district stations are open around the clock as warming centers.

In southwest suburban Romeoville, some residents may be experiencing low water pressure. The village sent out an alert saying it received reports from several areas around the suburb.

The village said crews were working to find out what was causing the low water pressure, and updates will be posted on the village website.