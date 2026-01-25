Chicago Public Schools to be open Monday despite cold, but some area districts to close

Chicago Public Schools will be open as usual on Monday despite another day of extreme cold.

"We are working to ensure every school is safe, warm, and dry, and that meal service is ready for students," CPS said on social media.

CPS noted that the Chicago Transit Authority will operate with regular hours and service on Sunday.

Schoolchildren were advised to stay warm by wearing several layers of loose, warm clothing, using gloves, hats, and scarves, and paying special attention to keeping hands, head, feet, and ears warm and dry.

Meanwhile, some school districts in the greater Chicago area will indeed be closed on Monday and will be moving to e-learning.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for the Chicago area from midnight Sunday night to noon Monday, with the overnight low falling to -2 and wind chills as low as -20 to -25 expected.

Such conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

This came after a day of extreme cold that did close the Chicago Public Schools Monday, and a winter storm that began on Saturday evening and just kept going. Snow was still falling in Chicago on Sunday afternoon, with a Winter Storm Warning in effect until 4 p.m.

Full list of Emergency Closing Center school closures, delays and e-learning for Chicago, Illinois and Northwest Indiana schools, businesses and daycares