Winter storm warning in Northwest Indiana, advisory in effect for Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Overnight snow is causing slick road conditions for Friday morning commuters.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Porter and La Porte counties until 6 a.m. Saturday. A winter weather advisory rest of the area will be in place until 1 p.m. Friday.

With the snow in addition to the 40 mile-per-hour wind gusts, the National Weather Service called travel conditions "dangerous to impossible."

Early Friday morning, between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., an intense lake-effect snow band develops across northeast Porter County and La Porte County in Northwest Indiana.

This will bring snow rates between 2-3 inches per hour with significant travel impacts in Northwest Indiana.

By Friday night, wind chills drop. Wind chills of -15 to -25 degrees are expected mainly west of the Fox River as well as interior parts of northern Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.

Blowing and drifting snow in Chicago creates hazardous conditions with poor visibility on snow-covered roadways.