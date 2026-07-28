Who is running for mayor of Chicago in the 2027 municipal elections?

Chicago's next mayoral election is set for Feb. 23, 2027, and eight candidates already have announced plans to run, with more expected to join the race in the coming months.

Candidates began circulating nominating petitions on July 28, and must file them with the Chicago Board of Elections by Oct. 26, 2026.

If no candidate gets a majority of the vote on Feb. 23, the top two finishers in the race will face off in a runoff election on April 6, 2027.

Who is the incumbent, Brandon Johnson?

Chicago's current mayor, Brandon Johnson, has yet to announce whether he'll run for a second term. He has noted that he didn't launch his first campaign for mayor until October 2022.

"I'm just saying right now, I'm focused on building safe and affordable communities, and we're going to count on the city of Chicago to help us continue to build that," Johnson said in late July.

A former Cook County Commissioner, former Chicago Public Schools teacher, and former Chicago Teachers Union organizer, Johnson won his first term with the backing of CTU, which contributed more than $2.4 million to his campaign.

CTU is expected to throw its support behind Johnson again if he chooses to run for a second term.

Who are the current candidates in the race?

Susana Mendoza

Mendoza has been the Illinois State Comptroller since 2017, serving as the state's chief fiscal order, responsible for managing the state's central accounts and handling payments into and out of the appropriate funds.

Before that, she was the Chicago City Clerk from 2011 to 2017, the first woman to serve in that role. She also previously served multiple terms in the Illinois House.

In launching her campaign in June, she soundly criticized incumbent Mayor Brandon Johnson.

"Chicago has tossed mayors out of office for blizzards, corruption and incompetence. Right now, Chicago's experiencing a blizzard of incompetence. We deserve better," Mendoza said.

Campaign website: susanamendoza.com

Mike Quigley

Quigley has served in Congress since 2009, representing the 5th Congressional District, which includes the North Side of Chicago and several northern and northwest suburbs. Before that, he served more than 20 years as a member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners.

He officially launched his campaign for mayor in late June, after winning the Democratic primary for another term in Congress in March. He will face Republican Tommy Hanson in November in his bid for another term in Congress.

Back in January, Quigley told CBS News Chicago about his plans to run and explain why he wants the job.

"Chicago is in crisis. I love this city. I've given most of my adult life to public service in Chicago. But I see it in a situation where someone has to lead at a time when there's a lack of leadership. Willingness to make extraordinarily difficult decisions; those are the kind of decisions I've made my entire public life," he said.

Campaign website: quigleyforchicago.com

George Cardenas

Cardenas has been a commissioner on the Cook County Board of Review, which handles taxpayer appeals of property assessments, since 2022. Before that, he served nearly 20 years on the Chicago City Council, representing the 12th Ward on the Southwest Side.

While on the Chicago City Council, Cardenas was an ally of former Mayors Lori Lightfoot, Rahm Emanuel, and Richard M. Daley. He served as Lightfoot's deputy floor leader at the time he resigned in 2022, helping usher her agenda through the City Council.

He said he's running his campaign with a focus on several issues, including fiscal discipline, public safety, and neighborhood investment.

"When city government is disorganized, families pay the price, and when fiscal controls are weak, neighborhoods will suffer," Cardenas said.

Campaign website: cardenas4chicago.com

Matt Brewer

Brewer is a parter at the law firm Bartlit Beck, and is a member of the Chicago Housing Authority Board of Commissioners. He's also a former chief executive officer and board chair of the CHA.

Brewer notably helped lead the CHA amid a monthslong dispute with Mayor Brandon Johnson over the authority's next CEO.

Johnson demoted Brewer from his position as CHA board chair after the board installed Keith Pettigrew as CEO over the mayor's objections.

Brewer said his choice to run for mayor is not connected to his dispute with Johnson and is not a "spite campaign."

"During that time that I ran the CHA, and just my experiences in Chicago, increasingly, I've had hundreds of conversations with people who feel like they're not seen and heard, and that the city is not operating with them in mind," Brewer said.

Campaign website: mattbrewer.com

Liam Stanton

Stanton, a small business owner, is founder and principal of venture capital and financial advisory firm June Capital.

A political newcomer, Stanton, who was born and raised in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood, said he has spent his career "building and fixing organizations, bringing people together to get things done."

Stanton said while being mayor of the third largest city in America is a huge job, he believes the city is also ready for something new.

'I think we've tried a lot of these kind of career politicians and people that are sort of beholden to special interests," he said. "I think we're ready for something new, and what I bring is I'm rooted in our neighborhoods."

Campaign website: stantonforchicago.com

Lisa Nee

Nee, a cardiologist and public policy advisor, is also a whistleblower who once worked at Hines VA Hospital in Chicago, where she said she "uncovered serious failures in patient care, including a backlog of life-saving heart tests that had gone unread."

Nee says she wants to bring accountability and results-driven leadership to Chicago. When asked about her lack of political background, Nee said it could be a benefit.

"I think why I want to run for mayor is because I'm from Chicago," Nee said. "I love the city. I've been here my whole life, and I really want to lean in and do what's right for the people of the city."

Campaign website: lisaneeforchicago.com

Joe Holberg joeforchicago.com

Joe Holberg

Holberg, an entrepreneur and former math teacher, is the founder and CEO of Spring, a wealth advisory firm that has since been acquired by Mariner.

A political newcomer, Holberg was the first candidate to announce a bid for mayor in the 2027 race when he kicked off his campaign last fall.

"I am running for Mayor of Chicago because I have a vision to turn our economic engine back on to encourage and support business growth, keep Chicago affordable by building more housing, balance the city's budget without mortgaging our future, and improve educational outcomes for all students across the city to prepare them for the jobs of the future," Holberg says on his campaign website.

Campaign website: joeforchicago.com

John Kelly

Kelly is a lobbyist who owns All-Circo Inc., and represents the Bally's casino currently under construction in Chicago.

He is also co-founder of Sentinel Security, a private security company.

According to his campaign website, he is running for mayor because he believes city government is broken.

"This is the result of a governing model that has spent fifteen years protecting a political machine rather than serving the people it was elected to represent. Every other candidate in this race has been part of that model. I have not. And that's why, as the next mayor, I plan to get Chicago back on track," Kelly said on his website.

Campaign website: johnkellyforchi.com

Maria Pappas

Pappas has yet to formally announce her campaign, but has said she plans to run in 2027.

She has been Cook County treasurer for nearly 30 years, where she has been responsible for sending out and processing the county's property tax bills. She is currently running unopposed in the November election for treasurer.

Pappas said she plans to "win another term as Cook County Treasurer" and then make an official announcement regarding her mayoral run.

Alexi Giannoulias CBS

Alexi Giannoulias

Giannoulias also has yet to announce a campaign for mayor, but is widely expected to join the race. He has been Illinois Secretary of State since 2023, overseeing the state's driver's licensing facilities and keeping the state's official records.

He previously served as Illinois state treasurer from 2007 to 2011, serving as the state's chief investment officer and chief banking officer, overseeing the state's investment portfolio. He ran for U.S. Senate in 2010, but lost to Republican Mark Kirk.