Chicago mayoral candidate Liam Stanton withdraws, endorses Alexi Giannoulias

Liam Stanton, one of the 10 candidates for mayor of Chicago, announced Monday morning that he was withdrawing from the race and endorsing Alexi Giannoulias.

Stanton said in a news release that Giannoulias, now Illinois Secretary of State, is the candidate best positioned to unite and lead Chicago.

Stanton, a small business owner who was born and raised in the Rogers Park neighborhood, said he himself entered the race arguing that Chicago needs to grow again and calling for the creation of an environment where it is easier for families and small businesses to succeed. He also called for greater accountability for City Hall, the shrinking of city payrolls, and shrinking the size of the City Council.

"I got into this race because I love Chicago and believe deeply in what this city can be. We've spent this campaign making the case for a city that grows again, that backs small businesses and families, and that expects City Hall to actually work for the people who live here," Stanton said in a news release. "At the end of the day, this has always been about getting Chicago moving in the right direction. And right now, I believe the best way to do that is to come together."

The best person to bring the city together, Stanton said in the release, is Giannoulias.

"Alexi has the experience and the ability to bring people together that this moment demands. He understands that the best ideas don't belong to one person or one campaign, and that moving Chicago forward is going to take a real team," Stanton said in the release. "We share a belief in a thriving city for every Chicagoan and a government that can actually deliver for people. I'm proud to support Alexi, and I'm ready to help him do that."

Giannoulias announced his campaign for mayor on Sunday, Aug. 2. He leads among all the candidates in campaign money, has high name recognition, and is supported by trade unions.

In announcing his candidacy before a cheering crowd, Giannoulias invoked an image of Chicago as a city where hard work and sacrifice pay off. But he said many Chicagoans are finding that their hard work and sacrifice are no longer paying off.

Giannoulias said Chicago needs a municipal government that stands up for people in such situations — leadership that isn't perfect, but works to solve problems, represents all of Chicago, and unites rather than divides.

In the news release on Monday, Giannoulias praised Stanton and the campaign that Stanton ran.

"Liam got into this race because he cares deeply about Chicago, and that has been clear from the beginning. He brought energy, optimism, serious ideas, and an important perspective to this race," GIannoulias said in the release. "It takes real leadership to put the interests of the city ahead of your own. Liam understands that the challenges facing Chicago are bigger than any one candidate or campaign, and I'm grateful for his support and his willingness to help bring this city together."

Sitting Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has yet to announce whether he plans to run for another term.