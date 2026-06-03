Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza announces campaign for Mayor of Chicago
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza announced her campaign for Mayor of Chicago on Wednesday morning.
In an official campaign video, Mendoza highlights her work passing the School Breakfast Bill as a state legislator and modernizing the city sticker system as city clerk.
In July, Mendoza announced she would not run for a fourth term as Illinois comptroller. She has served three terms as the state's top fiscal officer.
Mendoza is planning a launch event on Wednesday in Little Village, where she grew up.