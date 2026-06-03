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Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza announces campaign for Mayor of Chicago

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza announced her campaign for Mayor of Chicago on Wednesday morning. 

In an official campaign video, Mendoza highlights her work passing the School Breakfast Bill as a state legislator and modernizing the city sticker system as city clerk. 

In July, Mendoza announced she would not run for a fourth term as Illinois comptroller. She has served three terms as the state's top fiscal officer.

Mendoza is planning a launch event on Wednesday in Little Village, where she grew up. 

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