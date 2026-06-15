Former Ald. George Cardenas set to launch bid for mayor of Chicago

Former Chicago Ald. George Cardenas plans to jump into the race for mayor.

Cardenas plans to formally kick off his campaign on Tuesday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

He represented the 12th Ward on the Southwest Side of Chicago from 2003 until 2022, when he stepped down just ahead of his election as a commissioner on the Cook County Board of Review, which handles taxpayer appeals of property assessments.

Cardenas is currently running for re-election to the Board of Review, and won the Democratic primary in March, defeating former Friends of the Parks executive director Juanita Irizarry.

While on the Chicago City Council, Cardenas was an ally of former Mayors Lori Lightfoot, Rahm Emanuel, and Richard M. Daley. He served as Lightfoot's deputy floor leader at the time he resigned, helping usher her agenda through the City Council.

He joins what is expected to be a crowded field in the 2027 race for mayor. Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza officially launched her campaign earlier this month. Congressman Mike Quigley and Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas both have said they plan to run, but have yet to make formal campaign announcements. Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias also is widely considered to be preparing a run for mayor.