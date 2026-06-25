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Matt Brewer, former chair of Chicago Housing Authority, running for Chicago mayor

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman,
Natalie McMillan, Benson Cook

/ CBS Chicago

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Matt Brewer, with the Chicago Housing Authority, announced he is joining the Chicago mayoral race. 

Brewer is the former CEO and board chair of the Chicago Housing Authority. He has helped lead the CHA amid a months-long dispute with Mayor Brandon Johnson over the authority's next CEO.

Brewer says his experience as a small business owner, nonprofit founder, and attorney will bring a unique perspective to the mayor's office.

"I'm not going anywhere," Brewer said. "I'm running for mayor because for too long we've been presented with a false choice about Chicago's future."

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