Matt Brewer, former chair of Chicago Housing Authority, running for Chicago mayor

Matt Brewer, with the Chicago Housing Authority, announced he is joining the Chicago mayoral race.

Brewer is the former CEO and board chair of the Chicago Housing Authority. He has helped lead the CHA amid a months-long dispute with Mayor Brandon Johnson over the authority's next CEO.

Brewer says his experience as a small business owner, nonprofit founder, and attorney will bring a unique perspective to the mayor's office.

"I'm not going anywhere," Brewer said. "I'm running for mayor because for too long we've been presented with a false choice about Chicago's future."

