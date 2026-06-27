Watch CBS News
Local News

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley expected to launch 2027 Chicago mayoral campaign on Saturday

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman,
Darius Johnson
Darius Johnson
Reporter
Darius Johnson joined CBS News Chicago in August 2023.
Read Full Bio
Darius Johnson

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Illinois Congressman Mike Quigley expected to officially launch his 2027 Chicago mayoral race campaign on Saturday afternoon. 

He will announce his campaign at the Uptown Theatre at 2:30 p.m., becoming the fourth candidate to enter the race this month. 

Quigley won the Democratic primary for the Illinois 5th District race back in March. He will face Republican Tommy Hanson in November. 

For nearly two decades, Quigley has represented the 5th Congressional District in Illinois, which includes the North Side of Chicago and several northern and northwest suburbs. Before that, he served more than 20 years as a member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners.

Quigley discusses plans to enter mayoral race during January interview

Back in January, Quigley told CBS News Chicago about his plans to run and explain why he wants the job. 

"Chicago is in crisis. I love this city. I've given most my adult life to public service in Chicago. But I see it in a situation where someone has to lead at a time when there's a lack of leadership. Willingness to make extortionary difficult decisions; those are the kind of decisions I've made my entire public life," he said.  

He said the city can't continue to tax its way out of financial trouble. Instead, he suggested a pro-business approach to help Chicago grow. 

"Right now, we're at a pivot point. The crossroads were probably a decade ago, but right now we are in a crisis mode where we could face insolvency if we aren't making those tough choices," he said.

For nearly two decades, Quigley has represented the 5th Congressional District in Illinois, which includes the North Side of Chicago and several northern and northwest suburbs. Before that, he served more than 20 years as a member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners.

Charlie De Mar and Todd Feurer contributed to this report.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue