U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley expected to launch 2027 Chicago mayoral campaign on Saturday

Illinois Congressman Mike Quigley expected to officially launch his 2027 Chicago mayoral race campaign on Saturday afternoon.

He will announce his campaign at the Uptown Theatre at 2:30 p.m., becoming the fourth candidate to enter the race this month.

Quigley won the Democratic primary for the Illinois 5th District race back in March. He will face Republican Tommy Hanson in November.

For nearly two decades, Quigley has represented the 5th Congressional District in Illinois, which includes the North Side of Chicago and several northern and northwest suburbs. Before that, he served more than 20 years as a member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners.

Quigley discusses plans to enter mayoral race during January interview

Back in January, Quigley told CBS News Chicago about his plans to run and explain why he wants the job.

"Chicago is in crisis. I love this city. I've given most my adult life to public service in Chicago. But I see it in a situation where someone has to lead at a time when there's a lack of leadership. Willingness to make extortionary difficult decisions; those are the kind of decisions I've made my entire public life," he said.

He said the city can't continue to tax its way out of financial trouble. Instead, he suggested a pro-business approach to help Chicago grow.

"Right now, we're at a pivot point. The crossroads were probably a decade ago, but right now we are in a crisis mode where we could face insolvency if we aren't making those tough choices," he said.

For nearly two decades, Quigley has represented the 5th Congressional District in Illinois, which includes the North Side of Chicago and several northern and northwest suburbs. Before that, he served more than 20 years as a member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners.