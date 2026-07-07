Cardiologist Lisa Nee enters 2027 Chicago mayoral race

Cardiologist Lisa Nee has entered the 2027 Chicago mayoral race.

The Humboldt Park native worked at Hines VA Hospital in Chicago, where she said she "uncovered serious failures in patient care, including a backlog of life-saving heart tests that had gone unread."

She left her clinical practice and earned her MBA from Northwestern University, and currently works as a public policy advisor. The wife and mother is also a breast cancer survivor.

Nee says she wants to bring accountability and results-driven leadership to Chicago.

Nee released the following statement: