Willie Wilson announces he's running for Chicago mayor in 2027

Willie Wilson is making another run for mayor in 2027, becoming the 10th candidate to enter the race.

The 78-year-old millionaire businessman has run for mayor three times before — in 2015, 2019, and 2023.

In a CBS News Chicago exclusive, Wilson declared his candidacy for Chicago mayor again in a one-on-one interview with Political Reporter Chris Tye on Wednesday.

"A crime if I did not do it. You know, win, lose or draw, I win, because I'm out there to bring the truth out. I always tell people like, I'm not bought. I spend my own money, you know," Wilson said, "and I never think I lose. People say, 'Well, this is your fourth time.' I don't look at it that way."

Wilson has become well-known for regularly giving away gas, groceries, and even cash to potential voters. In doing so, he has always dismissed any suggestions of a conflict of interest or the appearance he was trying to buy votes.

In 2023, Wilson focused his campaign on fighting crime, cutting taxes, and easing certain policies and restrictions on police.

After failing to make the runoff in 2023, Wilson endorsed former Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Paul Vallas, who went on to lose to Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Wilson also launched a bid for president as a Democrat in 2016, and ran for U.S. Senate under the "Willie Wilson Party" banner in 2020.

A total of 10 candidates have now declared their runs for mayor. Mayor Johnson still has not confirmed whether or not he is running for a second term.