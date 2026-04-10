White Sox expand Pope Hat giveaway after overwhelming demand

Due to popular demand, pope-themed hats that the White Sox initially offered as limited-edition items as part of a special ticket package in honor of Pope Leo XIV will now be given out to every fan who attends their Aug. 11 game against the Reds.

The black and green hats, shaped like the pope's miter, originally were offered as part of a ticket package for seats in five sections at Rate Field. But in light of overwhelming demand for those tickets after the offer was announced on Wednesday, the White Sox now plan to give them away to every fan on Aug. 11.

"The fans have spoken, and unlike some of our more limited quantity promotions, the White Sox Pope Hat is one we believe all fans should have the opportunity to take home," said Brooks Boyer, White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer. "We viewed the promotion as a creative way to celebrate one of the franchise's most popular fans, and by the overwhelming response we received, White Sox fans certainly agreed."

Fans who already purchased the special theme night tickets will now get both the White Sox Pope Hat and an additional pope-themed item at the game.

Single-game tickets are still available at whitesox.com/promos.

The Pope was born in Chicago and grew up in south suburban Dolton. He's a lifelong White Sox fan who was in the stands for Game 1 of the 2005 World Series, and hasn't been shy about showing off his fandom since he became the pontiff of the Catholic Church last year.

Leo was spotted donning a White Sox cap at the Vatican last summer, sent White Sox legend Paul Konerko an autographed No. 14 jersey, shouted "they lost" to a Cubs fan who yelled "Go Cubs" to him at the Vatican last fall, and gave a thumbs up to a White Sox fan who yelled "God bless the White Sox!" to him last month in Rome.

The White Sox have commemorated the pope by painting a mural of him on the wall on the concourse at Rate Field near the section where he sat for the 2005 World Series. Rate Field also hosted a special celebration and Mass honoring his papacy last June.