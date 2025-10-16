Pope Leo responds to Cubs fan: "They Lost"

Pope Leo had a message for a Cubs fan who yelled from the crowd during a Vatican appearance on Wednesday.

The fan yelled, "Go Cubs," and Pope Leo, a supportive White Sox fan, responded, "They lost" in both Spanish and English.

He said it all with a smile.

The White Sox reposted the moment on Instagram with the caption, "The Pope continues to prove he's a White Sox fan." Both White Sox and Cubs fans flooded the comment section.

Cubs season comes to an end

The Cubs' season came to an end last weekend in Milwaukee as the Brewers took Game 5 3-1. The loss came after two back-to-back wins at Wrigley.

Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking homer in the fourth inning, and William Contreras and Brice Turang also went deep as the Milwaukee Brewers shook off their recent history of playoff frustration by beating the Cubs in the decisive fifth game of their NL Division Series on Saturday.