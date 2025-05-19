White Sox to mark Pope Leo XIV's seat at 2005 World Series game

The White Sox will commemorate Pope Leo XIV attending one of the 2005 World Series games with a graphic installation in the section where he sat.

The Sox will put a "graphic installation" near Section 140, where the now-pope sat with close family friend, the late Ed Schmidt, during Game 1 of the 2005 World Series.

The artwork will be on the 100-level pillar, and will commemorate the first U.S.-born pope's Chicago roots and the "unifying power of baseball," the team said.

Chicago sports fans immediately began arguing over whether the new pope was a Cubs or Sox fan after he was elected at the conclave two week ago.

His brother John Prevost settled the debate, confirming his brother had been a proud White Sox fan since they were altar boys growing up in Dolton, Illinois.

Schmidt was a season ticket holder who knew the pope through their work together at St. Rita of Cascia High School. His son Nick now holds the season tickets for the same seats.

Please note: The above video is from a previous, related report