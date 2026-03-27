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Chicago fan yells "God bless the White Sox" to Pope Leo in Rome, gets papal thumbs up

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman,
Sue McCann

/ CBS Chicago

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A Chicago-area White Sox fan got a thumbs up and a smile from Pope Leo after yelling "God bless the White Sox!" during a recent visit to Rome.

John Kilkus, a Chicago resident, spotted the Pope on his Popemobile and seized the moment to shout out his team.

Kilkus said his mind went blank, but he knew the Pope was a big White Sox fan. Pope Leo responded with a big thumbs up and a smile.

The moment is the latest in Pope Leo's ongoing support for the White Sox. In October, during a Vatican appearance, a fan yelled "Go Cubs," and Pope Leo responded "They lost" in both Spanish and English.

The White Sox reposted Kilkus's encounter on Instagram with the caption, "The Pope continues to prove he's a White Sox fan."

Both White Sox and Cubs fans flooded the comment section.

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