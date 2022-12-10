Chicago Weekend Shootings: 1 dead, 6 wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead, and six others are wounded in weekend shootings as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 22 to 36.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a man was shot while sitting on a porch in the Back of the Yard neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Police said the victim, 36, was on the porch of a residence, in the 900 block of West 53rd Street around 5:43 p.m., when he was shot in the left shoulder by an unknown suspect.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

Later in the evening, another 36-year-old man was shot in the chest, in the 0-100 block of East 40th Street.

The victim was standing on the sidewalk around 8:17 p.m. when shots were fired, police said.

He was transported by friends to the University of Chicago where he was pronounced dead.

A woman was shot in the head during a domestic dispute in the 1300 block of West 80th Street Friday night.

Police said around 11:11 p.m., the woman, 31, was arguing with a man who produced a handgun and fired shots.

The victim was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition. The suspect was placed into custody.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 11:52 p.m. Friday, a 22-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk, in the 5900 block of West Roosevelt Road, when shots were fired by unknown offenders. The victim self-transported to Loretto hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg in fair condition.

At 2:18 a.m. Saturday, A 28-year-old woman was driving, in the 4900 block of North Spaulding, when an occupant in a blue sedan fired shots. The victim was shot in the face and transported by the fire department to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

At 3:37 a.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was walking toward his parked vehicle, in the 0-100 block of West Randolph Street, when a red-in-color SUV passes him and an unknown suspect began to fire shots in his direction. The victim, a FOID and conceal carry holder, withdrew his weapon and fired several rounds. The offending vehicle then fled the scene, at which time the victim observed one unknown suspect exit from within his parked vehicle and fled in an unknown direction. Two suspects self-transported to Northwestern Hospital where they were placed into custody. The victim was not injured.

This is a developing story.