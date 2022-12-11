CPD officer stabbed in Roseland, suspect shot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was stabbed Saturday evening in Roseland, police said.

The suspect was shot and wounded, and a statement implied he was shot by police.

The male officer was stabbed near 99th Street and Wentworth Avenue, police said. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in an unknown condition.

The Fire Department said the officer was stabbed multiple times – once in the arm, and other times in unknown parts of his body. The officer is 29 years old, the CFD said.

Witnesses said the officer was conscious in the ambulance.

The Fire Department said the suspect, a 35-year-old man, was taken shot multiple times and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Information about what led up to the incident, or what happened to the attacker, was not immediately available.