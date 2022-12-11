3 killed, 1 critically wounded in mass shooting on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are dead and another is in critical condition following a mass shooting on the city's Northwest Side early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 5500 block of West School around 2:26 a.m.

Police said the victims were standing on the street with a group of people when a man fired shots and fled in a dark-colored SUV.

A 50-year-old man was shot in the head and chest and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Mt. Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Both were pronounced dead.

A 25-year-old woman was transported by the CFD to Illinois Masonic Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and is listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.