Conceal carry holder shoots 2 suspects during attempted carjacking in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two suspects are wounded after a concealed carry holder returns fire after being shot at during an attempted carjacking in the Loop Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 0-100 block of West Randolph around 3:37 a.m.

Police said the victim, a 31-year-old man, was walking towards his parked car when a red-in-color SUV passed him, and an unknown suspect from inside fired shots in his direction.

The victim, a FOID and Concealed Carry License holder, who withdrew his weapon and fired several rounds.

The SUV then fled the scene, at which time the victim observed one of the suspects exit from within his parked vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.

Two suspects, both 22-year-old men, self-transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition with one having a gunshot wound to the left knee and the other with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. Both were placed into custody.

The third suspect remains at large.

The victim was unharmed.

Area Three detectives are investigating.