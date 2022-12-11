4 hurt after shooting leads to crash on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man and three other people are hospitalized following a shooting that led to a crash on the city's West Side Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of South Kilbourn Avenue around 8 a.m.

Police said a 44-year-old man was inside a vehicle when an SUV stopped near him. Three unknown suspects exited the vehicle and began firing shots in his direction.

The victim proceeded to drive away from the scene, at which time striking another vehicle in the 0-100 block of North Cicero.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body in critical condition.

Three female victims of unknown age were transported to Loretto Hospital from the crash with unknown injuries and in unknown condition.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating.