Warmer conditions continues with highs in the 50s mid-week
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Temperatures in the 40s and 50s are here to stay for the week.
Monday's highs will be near 41 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for far northeast Illinois until 10 am. This includes far northern Cook County. Fog could freeze, leading to slick roadways.
A warming trend continues this week with showers late in the week. Temperatures climb near 60 degrees by Thursday.
