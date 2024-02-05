Watch CBS News
Weather

Warmer conditions continues with highs in the 50s mid-week

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

Warmer conditions continues with highs in the 50s mid-week
Warmer conditions continues with highs in the 50s mid-week 02:28

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Temperatures in the 40s and 50s are here to stay for the week. 

Monday's highs will be near 41 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. 

19d7cf2f-9ed6-4c97-9708-acbdb6aba2dd.png

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for far northeast Illinois until 10 am. This includes far northern Cook County. Fog could freeze, leading to slick roadways. 

bc8c037f-4548-4ca9-8c62-73fa7ef8714f.png

A warming trend continues this week with showers late in the week. Temperatures climb near 60 degrees by Thursday. 

Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 4:52 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.