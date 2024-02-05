Warmer conditions continues with highs in the 50s mid-week

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Temperatures in the 40s and 50s are here to stay for the week.

Monday's highs will be near 41 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for far northeast Illinois until 10 am. This includes far northern Cook County. Fog could freeze, leading to slick roadways.

A warming trend continues this week with showers late in the week. Temperatures climb near 60 degrees by Thursday.