Video shows two men sought in November armed robbery at South Shore Family Dollar

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Chicago police seek 2 men wanted in November armed robbery of South Shore Family Dollar
Chicago police released a video of two men wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a South Shore convenience store last year.

The security footage shows the men inside the Family Dollar in the 2300 block of East 79th Street just before 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 12.

Police said three men entered the business wearing face covers. One of them pulled out a firearm and pistol-whipped a security guard. 

The three robbers left the business, at which point an unknown person outside pulled out a handgun and fired shots, hitting one of the robbers, a 60-year-old man. The shooter and the two unknown offenders then fled. 

The 60-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound in the chest. A firearm was recovered from him, and he was placed into custody.

At the time, one of the suspects sought was wearing a white and blue New York Yankees varsity jacket with gray pants and brown boots. The other was wearing a dark-colored winter cap and mask, a dark-colored jacket with the "Jordan" logo, dark-colored pants, and multi-colored gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 RBT Detective Lewandowski #20680 at (312) 747-8273 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference #JH505531.

