Man shot outside South Side Chicago Family Dollar after police say his group attacked guard

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police said three men walked into a South Shore neighborhood Family Dollar store and attacked a security guard Tuesday evening, only for one of the robbers to be shot and killed.

At 7:19 p.m., the three men wearing face covers walked into the Family Dollar at 2346 E. 79th St., at Yates Boulevard, police said. One of them took out a gun and hit the unarmed security guard in the face with it, police said.

Police did not specify whether the men were trying to rob the store, but dispatch audio did characterize the incident as an attempted robbery.

The three men exited the business, at which point an "unknown individual" took out a gun and shot one of them. The alleged offender who was shot, a 60-year-old man, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound directly to the chest, police said.

Police did not specify whether the person who fired the shots was involved with the earlier crime as an alleged offender or a victim, or someone who had nothing to do with the earlier events at all.

When Chicago Police arrived, the person who shot the alleged offender was nowhere to be found.

A gun was recovered on the man who was shot. He was placed into custody at the hospital with charges pending.

Calumet Area detectives are investigating.