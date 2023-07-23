Vice President Harris visiting Chicago to attend UnidosUS 2023 conference Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be back in Chicago Monday.

She was just in town last weekend to honor the Rev. Jesse Jackson as he stepped away from his leadership role with the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.

Harris is set to give a speech at the UnidosUS 2023 annual conference that is underway at McCormick Place.

It's bringing members of the Latino community together from all over the country to discuss pressing issues like racial equity and social change.