Watch CBS News
Local News

Vice President Harris visiting Chicago to attend UnidosUS 2023 conference Monday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

VP Harris attending UnidosUS 2023 Conference in Chicago
VP Harris attending UnidosUS 2023 Conference in Chicago 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be back in Chicago Monday.

She was just in town last weekend to honor the Rev. Jesse Jackson as he stepped away from his leadership role with the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.

Harris is set to give a speech at the UnidosUS 2023 annual conference that is underway at McCormick Place.

It's bringing members of the Latino community together from all over the country to discuss pressing issues like racial equity and social change.

First published on July 23, 2023 / 11:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.