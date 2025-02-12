Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan convicted on 10 corruption counts; acquitted on 7 others

CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was convicted of bribery conspiracy, bribery, and wire fraud charges on Wednesday, but acquitted of several others, following a four-month trial accusing him of running a yearslong criminal enterprise to enrich himself and his political allies.

In all, Madigan was convicted on 10 counts and acquitted on 7 others, while jurors were deadlocked on 12 other counts against him. The jury also was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on all of the charges against his co-defendant, Michael McClain.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to accept the partial verdict in the case following more than 60 hours of deliberations over 11 days.

Madigan, 82, and McClain, faced a 23-count indictment in federal court in Chicago on charges of racketeering conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud, and attempted extortion. They were caused of conspiring with utility companies ComEd and AT&T to provide no-show jobs to Madigan's allies in exchange for the speaker's help on legislation. Prosecutors also accused Madigan of pressuring real estate developers to hire his private law firm, which specializes in property tax appeals.

Following 11 weeks of testimony, jurors convicted Madigan of one count of bribery conspiracy involving ComEd, two counts of bribery involving ComEd, three counts of wire fraud related to an effort to secure a state board seat for disgraced former Ald. Danny Solis, and four counts of using interstate commerce to facilitate bribery.

Madigan was acquitted of one count of bribery involving ComEd, one count of bribery involving allegations of soliciting fees for his law firm in exchange for getting Solis a state board seat, one count of attempted extortion involving efforts to get legal fees from a developer involving zoning issues handled by Solis, and four other counts of using interstate commerce to facilitate bribery.

Solis testified against Madigan under an agreement with federal prosecutors that will see him avoid bribery charges of his own. Solis secretly recorded phone calls and in-person conversations with Madigan for years.

Jurors were deadlocked on the top count against Madigan – racketeering conspiracy – as well as 11 other charges tied to Solis and other counts related to legislation tied to a development deal in Chinatown.

The jury also was deadlocked on all six counts against McClain.

U.S. District Judge John Blakey declared a mistrial for all counts where jurors were deadlocked, and federal prosecutors said they have not yet decided if they will seek to retry Madigan or McClain on any of those charges.

Acting Chicago U.S. Attorney Morris Pasqual called the jury's verdict "a historic conviction, which ranks high in the annals of criminal cases tried in this courtroom."

"The citizens of Illinois have a right to honest, clean government. They have a right to have the decisions of their elected officials made based on what is good for the public, what is in the common good. They have a right to trust and expect that from their public officials. Michael Madigan breached and violated that trust over and over again," he said.

Madigan could face up to 20 years in prison for the most serious convictions on wire fraud charges, but likely will get far less due to his age. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

Madigan did not discuss the verdict as he left the courthouse afterward.

McClain said "my head is spinning" as he left the courthouse after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict against him."

"I can't really put anything into thoughts right now," he said. "I was surprised I got indicted."

McClain's lead defense attorney, Patrick Cotter, said they were pleased the jury was deadlocked on all charges against him.

"We are very glad to be walking out of this building the way Mike walked into it. He was an innocent man when he walked in, he's walking out an innocent man," Cotter said. "We're very grateful to the jury. We know they worked very hard, and we're very grateful that somebody or somebodies on that jury listened to us. Mike never intended to break the law, and somebody or somebodies on the jury got it."

Federal prosecutors have accused Madigan of running a yearslong criminal enterprise to enrich himself and benefit political allies. Prosecutors have said ComEd and AT&T provided cushy no-show jobs to Madigan's allies in an effort to gain his support for beneficial legislation. Madigan also is accused of pressuring real estate developers to hire his law firm, which specializes in property tax appeals, in exchange for his help.

Jurors in the months-long trial heard testimony from dozens of witnesses. Madigan himself took the stand, where prosecutors cross-examined him and presented what was considered the most damaging piece of evidence—a conversation between Madigan and McClain, discussing a contract one of Madigan's allies had landed with ComEd. During that conversation, Madigan told McClain "some of these guys have made out like bandits."

Before the trial, Madigan spent a record 36 years as Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives, where he wielded control over whether legislation would move forward in Springfield until he resigned in 2021.

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor, said while the jury's partial verdict shows "the system worked," it also raises the question of whether prosecutors overreached in bringing such a sweeping case against Madigan.

"What does it say about, frankly, the strength of the government's case? What does it say about whether or not the former speaker did himself well by hopping on the stand?" she said. "It was a very far-reaching indictment, as you know. There's lots of different stories that they were trying to tell. It's a question of whether or not they swung for the fences and put too much evidence before the jury."