Jury begins deliberations in former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan's corruption trial

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Following 11 weeks of testimony and several days of closing arguments, a jury has begun deliberations in the landmark corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Madigan, 82, and his co-defendant and longtime confidante Michael McClain, face a 23-count indictment in federal court in Chicago, charging them with racketeering conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud, and attempted extortion.

Federal prosecutors have accused Madigan of running a yearslong criminal enterprise to enrich himself and benefit political allies through no-show jobs for his associates and legal work for his private law firm.

The trial began with jury selection in October, and jurors spent 11 weeks listening to testimony from dozens of witnesses before closing arguments began last week.

Prosecutors have said ComEd and AT&T provide cushy no-show jobs to allies of Madigan in an effort to gain his support for beneficial legislation. Madigan also is accused of pressuring real estate developers to hire his law firm, which specializes in property tax appeals, in exchange for his help.

Madigan and McClain have pleaded not guilty to all charges. Madigan testified in his own defense during the trial, but McClain opted not to take the stand.

McClain and three others previously were convicted on related charges in the so-called "ComEd Four Trial" in 2023.