Jury requests additional documents in Madigan trial as deliberations continue

Jury asks for additional copies of instructions and binders of transcripts

Jury asks for additional copies of instructions and binders of transcripts

Jury asks for additional copies of instructions and binders of transcripts

CHICAGO (CBS) — Jurors in the corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan submitted a request to the judge Friday morning as deliberations continue.

The jurors submitted a note requesting additional copies of instructions and binders containing transcripts about the salaries and wages paid.

Madigan, along with co-defendant and longtime confidante Michael McClain, were in court Friday as jurors made their request. In addition to the extra copies of instructions and transcripts, jurors asked if a "bonafide salary" is considered a "thing of value."

Prosecutors in the case had discussed shortening the instructions, but Madigan and McCain's legal team objected to that. The judge also asked prosecutors whether a bonafide salary is not valuable.

Legal analyst Irv Miller said while it's not unusual for jurors to seek clarifications in jury instructions, he has never seen a change in jury instructions after deliberations have started.

"In all my years as a prosecutor and as a criminal defense attorney, doing this for a long time, I've never seen that happen," he said. "What you don't want to do is have a technicality like this end up going to the appellate court and having the case reversed because they made a mistake in trying to re-issue jury instructions. That's why the government is saying they don't want to do it. They want a clean record. They don't want to leave another potential issue up for the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals if there is a conviction in this case."

Madigan and McCain face a 23-count indictment in Chicago's federal court on charges of racketeering conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud, and attempted extortion, to which Madigan and McClain have pleaded not guilty. Madigan is also accused of pressuring real estate developers to hire his law firm, which specializes in property tax appeals, in exchange for his help. Prosecutors said ComEd and AT&T provided no-show jobs to Madigan's allies in an effort to gain his support for beneficial legislation.

Deliberations are now in its eighth day.