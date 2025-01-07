Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan takes the stand in his corruption trial

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has taken the highly unusual step of testifying in his own defense at his federal corruption trial.

The trial, which began with jury selection in early October, was drawing to a close at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after 10 weeks of testimony.

The beginning of Madigan's testimony read like an autobiography—talking about his childhood, his relationship with his father, and his early career. He said he was asked for help getting people jobs on a weekly basis, but he never did so in exchange of value.

Madigan was then asked on the stand if people asked him for help over the course of his career.

"When people asked me for help, if possible, I tried to help them," he responded.

Madigan's attorney then asked, "Did you ever demand anything of value in exchange for a promise to take official action?" Madigan's response was an emphatic no.

Madigan, dressed in a smart gray suit and a purple tie, was very quick to answer the questions from his legal team on the stand—speaking confidently and with little hesitation.

Madigan and his co-defendant – longtime confidant Michael McClain – are on trial on racketeering and bribery charges, accusing Madigan of using his power and influence to secure jobs for his own law firm, which helped developers with their real estate taxes.

Unlike Madigan, McClain decided not to testify at the trial.

Prosecutors have said Madigan used his various political positions to arrange for paid, no-work jobs for his political workers, including at ComEd at AT&T. Madigan also is accused of pressuring real estate developers to hire the speaker's law firm involving property in Chinatown.

Madigan spent a record 36 years as Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives, where he wielded control over whether legislation would move forward in Springfield until he resigned in 2021.

The former speaker's decision to testify came as a surprise, as defendants rarely testify in their own defense in federal corruption cases in Chicago, given that they open themselves to cross-examination from federal prosecutors.

Former Chicago Ald. Edward Burke did not testify at his own corruption trial last year, which ended with him being convicted of racketeering, bribery, and attempted extortion. Burke, 81, is serving a 2-year prison sentence, and is expected to be released in May 2026.

Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich testified at his corruption trial, but the move didn't help him avoid a conviction on bribery and extortion charges. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison, but was released early after then-President Donald Trump commuted his sentence in 2020, after eight years behind bars.

The defense has painted Madigan as a politician who often asked for help and who avoided conflict.

"He's doing things that a lawyer would want him to do. He's not making himself look foolish. He's not being aggressive," said CBS News Chicago Legal Analyst Irv Miller. "He's basically being sympathetic, and that's what you want your client to do if you're putting your client on the stand."

Miller, who listened in on the testimony, said the real challenge will be the government's cross-examination.

"'Is that your voice on the tape? Did you say this? Were you part of this conversation, and trying to justify getting people jobs?' Today, he said: 'I didn't know that they weren't doing any work. I knew they had jobs, and I was happy to give these people jobs. I'm always happy to help people out,'" Miller said. "But he didn't say that he knew there was no work."

It's unclear exactly how long Madigan's testimony will take, but more defense witnesses are expected to be called after Madigan.

U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey said he expects jury deliberations to begin the week of Jan. 27. Both sides are hoping to present closing arguments beginning on Jan. 21.