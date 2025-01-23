Closing arguments continue in former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan's corruption trial

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Closing arguments continued Thursday in the federal corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Madigan, 82, and his longtime friend and confidante Michael McClain face a 23-count indictment accusing them of running a criminal enterprise to enrich Madigan and benefit his political allies through no-show jobs for his associates and legal work for his private law firm.

Prosecutors have focused on some of the most compelling evidence in their case to detail each of five alleged bribery schemes they claim Madigan was involved in.

The prosecution's second day of closing arguments began with the alleged ComEd bribery scheme. Prosecutors said Madigan went to great lengths to arrange for no-show jobs and board positions for his associates, in exchange for pursuing legislation that could benefit the energy company.

In an effort to prove Madigan's motives, prosecutors referenced Anne Pramaggiore — the former ComEd CEO who was convicted alongside three others in 2023 in a scheme to bribe Madigan.

"The question here is why Madigan, McClain, Pramaggiore and all the others pushed so far ... The answer is clear ... Madigan wanted it," prosecutors said.

Later, in referencing another alleged bribery scheme, prosecutors said Madigan sought to help former alderman turned government informant Danny Solis get an appointment to a state board seat in exchange for Solis' help in pressuring the developer of a West Loop real estate project known as Union West to hire Madigan's private property tax law firm.

During the trial, jurors heard a wiretapped conversation between Solis and Madigan, in which Madigan apparently tried to arrange for an introduction to the developer behind the project.

Solis: "Do you know the, uh, people there?"

Madigan: "No, but I'd like to."

Later, in a video from Madigan's private office, Solis recorded his and Madigan's conversation in which prosecutors said Madigan's actions show he knew what he was doing was illegal.

Madigan: "Over the phone, you made a comment that there, that there was a quid pro quo."

Solis: "Oh, I'm sorry, yeah. OK"

Madigan: "You shouldn't be talking like that."

Solis: "Alright."

Madigan: "You're just recommending our law firm."

Lawyers for Madigan and McClain are expected to begin their closing arguments on Friday, and their arguments could continue into next week before the jury finally gets the case and deliberations can begin, following months of testimony that began in October.