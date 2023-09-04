Two children shot in Chicago within hours; more than 30 shot so far over holiday weekend

Two children shot in Chicago within hours during holiday weekend

Two children shot in Chicago within hours during holiday weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two children were shot in Chicago Sunday.

A 13-year-old boy was caught in crossfire in Englewood – shot in the head and critically injured. About four miles south in the Brainerd community, a 6-year-old boy was shot in his home.

As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, we were told Monday afternoon that both boys were doing OK – with the 13-year-old stabilized.

Police are still investigating.

In all this holiday weekend, CBS 2 is tracking more than 30 shootings across the city of Chicago. At least five people were killed, and 26 others were hurt.

The 6-year-old boy was shot around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in his home in the 9100 block of South Racine Avenue during a gathering. He was hit in the right thigh, and a family member drove him to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital.

Less than two hours later, the 13-year-old boy was rushed to the same hospital after he was shot in the head in the 6000 block of South Elizabeth Street.

"We heard live rounds," said witness and community organizer Michael Smith.

Those two children were not the only ones injured over the holiday weekend. Two teens were also shot late Friday after a high school football game in Woodlawn.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen, and a 16-year-old girl in the foot, at 64th Street and Blackstone Avenue near Mount Carmel High School. Mount Carmel had been playing Morgan Park High School.

"Anytime that there are shootings - anytime there is violent crimes - there's trauma," said Smith. "So it's just about trying to get people back to the center, because they are thrown off face with this trauma from gun violence and all of this other stuff."

Chicago Police tell us detectives are still investigating all the weekend shootings on which we have followed up.

Police said they will have more information on violence over the holiday weekend posted first thing Tuesday.