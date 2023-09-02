2 teens hurt, 1 critically, in shooting after high school football game in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were hospitalized following a shooting in the Woodlawn neighborhood Friday night.

Chicago police littered the intersection of 64th and Blackstone as the teens were shot just after 10 p.m.

As reported by CBS 2's Darius Johnson, both were taken to Comer Children's Hospital where the boy is listed in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen, and the girl is also in good condition after being shot in the foot.

A witness at the scene, who did want to be identified, said she was leaving the Mount Carmel versus Morgan Park football game when the shots rang out.

"As we were proceeding out everyone turned around. We heard what were gunshots. Everyone turned around ran back through the football field. Everyone took off running," she said.

Westbound CTA buses along 63rd Street were rerouted for three hours as police continued their investigation.

No arrests were made.