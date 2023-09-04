Chicago shooting: 13-year-old in critical condition after being struck in head in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the head in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.
The boy was near the sidewalk in the 6000 block of South Elizabeth just after 7 p.m. when he was struck.
He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where he was initially reported in critical condition.
No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.
