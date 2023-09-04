Chicago shooting: 6-year-old boy shot during gathering inside home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 6-year-old boy is hospitalized after he was shot inside a Chicago home Sunday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the boy was inside a home in the 9100 block of South Racine around 5:30 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire.

He heard a loud noise from inside the home during a gathering and noticed he had been shot in the thigh.

Police say a family member transported the boy to the area of 87th and Aberdeen, where he was met by EMS. He was then transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was initially reported in good condition.

"If it is in your house, and guess what, you better start looking through your house and start cleaning your house," said community activist Andrew Holmes. "Check the backpacks. Check everything."

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.

Holmes said that he plans to go to Washington, D.C. later this month to meet with congress members about gun safety.

Police say there have now been 258 juveniles shot in the city so far this year, which is up 8% compared to the same time period in 2022.

Police originally listed the victim's age as 11 years old, but later updated his age to 6.