Chicago weekend shootings: 3 killed, 10 hurt during Labor Day weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least three people were killed, and 10 others were hurt in shootings across Chicago during Labor Day weekend. The ages of the victims range from 15 to 53.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 34-year-old man was shot and killed in the 2700 block of West 38th Street in Brighton Park Friday evening.

Police said around 5:30 p.m., the victim was standing in the rear of a residence when an unknown, red-colored Jeep drove by and someone from inside fired shots- striking the victim.

He was shot in the armpit and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Less than an hour later, a man, between the ages of 19 and 24, was hurt in a shooting, in the 3800 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 6:15 p.m.

The victim was outside when three unknown offenders on foot fired shots striking the victim. he suffered a gunshot wound to the side and was pronounced dead, according to police.

Later in the evening, two teens were shot following a high school football game in Woodlawn.

The shooting happened around 10:16 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 64th Street.

Police officers arrived at the scene and found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the foot. A 15-year-old boy also suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Both were taken to Comer Children's Hospital where the girl was listed in good condition, and the boy is in critical condition.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating after Chicago police officers fired shots at a female suspect on the Far South Side.

Police said, in a statement, officers responded to the 9900 block of South Ewing Avenue just after 2 a.m. for a report of a person with a gun and located a male and female in the area.

The female offender produced a firearm and officers discharged their weapons but did not make contact.

The female offender fled on foot and the male was questioned by police and released. A search for the female offender is still ongoing.

No officers were injured, however, two officers were transported to a local hospital as a precaution. A weapon was also recovered.

The Officer(s) involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday:

At 11:23 p.m. Friday, in the 2200 block of West 21st Street, police responded to a person shot and found a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the back and torso. The victim was outside when he heard shots fired and felt pain. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A witness related to officers that the possible offender may have been traveling in a white sedan at the time of the shooting.

At 12:01 a.m. Saturday, in the 3400 block of West Beach Avenue, officers responded to a person shot and found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was taken to Stroger in critical condition. A second man, 26, was shot in the thigh and was taken to Ascension St. Mary Hospital in fair condition.

At 1:58 a.m. Saturday, in the 1800 block of South Blue Island, police responded to a person shot and found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hand. The victim related to officers that occupants from a gold SUV were exchanging gunfire with occupants of a dark-colored sedan. The victim was taken to UIC in good condition.

At 2:24 a.m. Saturday, in the 7600 block of South Stewart Avenue, police found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. A witness related to officers that an occupant traveling in a vehicle shot at the victim. The victim was transported to UIC in fair condition.

At 5:12 a.m. Saturday, in the 2000 block of East 70th Street, a woman, 32, and a man, 40, were outside at the above location when an unknown offender exited from a dark-in-color sedan and began to fire shots in their direction. The woman was shot in her hand and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The man suffered a graze wound to his right arm and refused EMS on the scene.

At 4:38 a.m. Saturday, in the 700 block of South Wentworth Avenue, a 28-year-old man was outside when a white-in-color sedan approached and an unknown offender began to fire shots in his direction. The victim was shot in his abdomen and self-transported to Advocate Christ in good condition.

At 7:53 a.m. Saturday, in the 4200 block of West Adams, the victim, a 53-year-old woman, was found unresponsive inside a residence and was pronounced dead. A person of interest is being questioned by Area Detectives and the circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.

This is a developing story.