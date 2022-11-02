Christmas tree installation underway inside Macy's Walnut Room

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sure sign of Christmas is headed our way Wednesday.

The great tree installation starts at Macy's Walnut Room.

Props including trumpets are already on display there.

The theme for this year's tree will feature a toy shop that hangs from the ceiling.

The first piece installed is the star and section by section a team constructs and decorates the tree.

The actual tree lighting is Saturday morning and that's also when Santa will return.

We've checked online, and you can start making reservations for the room now.