Macy's on State Street reveals its holiday trumpets

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Forget the pumpkins, the skeletons and ghosts.

Macy's on State Street is skipping right to Christmas. The holiday trumpets are now on display. Up next, the great tree installation begins Wednesday morning.

That's also when they'll start working on their famous holiday windows.