CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Walnut Room inside Macy's on State Street is now taking reservations for the holiday season.

Starting November 5, the popular restaurant on the 7th floor of Macy'swill be available through reservations only. Reservations can be made at opentable.com.

The Walnut Room is also hiring.